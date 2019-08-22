Kajal Raghwani Photos: Kajal Raghwani again raises the temperature by posting her hot photo in Indian attire, the diva looks ravishing as ever and till now the photo garnered more than 20000 likes and thousands of love comments. See photos

Kajal Raghwani Photos: Mirror mirror on the wall who is the prettiest of them all, voila that’s what Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani saying to her beauty mirror, the diva recently posted a photos of her by taking a mirror selfie, no doubt that’s wont be easy to take a mirror selfie unless a person is a pro in taking selfies.

Rani recently posted her mirror selfie which went viral on social media and garnered more than 20000 likes and thousand of love comments, in the photo the diva can be seen donning a satin blue colour suit with a beautiful nose pin in which she totally looks alluring yet classy. No doubt the diva doesn’t need a PR agency to market her post, as her fans are doing it for her. Hence by this, its proved she is a beauty with brains.

Check the post here:

On the professional front, the stunner has worked in more than 40 Bhojpuri films and with that she had marked her mettle in Bhojhpuri cinemas and now she is planning to rock the silver screens with the film Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri some of her songs like Horha Ke Chana , Adhaai Baje, Coolar Kurti Me Laga La, Dhukur Dhukur, Fasari Laga Leb, A Balamji Muaa Deba Ka, Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya, Gir Gail Odani Ganna Ke, Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi, Sarso Ke Sagiya, Aara ke Hothlali Lagawalu are a big hit on social media and got more than 30 million views.

