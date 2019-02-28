Bhojpuri star Kajal Raghwani is one of the most popular divas of the industry who enjoys a massive fan following on YouTube. With her hot and sensuous stills, the actor manages to steal all the limelight. This time too, Kajal Raghwani has set the internet on fire with her gorgeous morning selfies. Take a look!

Kajal Raghwani is the fashionista of Bhojpuri cinema. Slaying in style every time, the diva never fails to impress her fans. SHe keeps on sharing the hot and happening photos of her on her official social media handles. Kajal Raghwani raises the temperature every time she posts the latest photo. Having a massive fan following on social media, Kajal manages to grab the attention of her fans withing flick of seconds.

This time too, the diva took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in which she looks absolutely ravishing. The close-up selfie is enough to leave you breathless. With her sparkling eyes and pink lips, Kajal Raghwani is looking right into the camera leaving fans astonished. Take a look at both of the selfies.

As soon as the actor posted this photo, comments started showering. With more than 15k likes already, Kajal Raghwani has refreshed her fans’ morning. This is not the first time that Kajal Raghwani has swayed her fans with her alluring photos, the diva keeps on fluttering hearts with her latest Instagram updates. Kajal Raghwani has been a part of many successful Bhojpuri movies including Rihai, Sabse Bada Mujrim, Patna Se Pakistan, Bhojpuriya Raja, Muqaddar, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga.

