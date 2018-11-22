Kajal Raghwani, who made her acting debut back in 2013 with Rihai opposite Aditya Ozha, has taken social media by storm with her latest pictures. Enjoying a huge fan following of 272k followers on Instagram her pictures go viral in just mere seconds. In her latest picture, Kajal is dressed in a dark pink suit and has complemented her ethnic avatar with dark kohled eyes, glossy pink lipstick with white pearl earrings.

Heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Kajal Raghwani, who made her acting debut back in 2013 with Rihai opposite Aditya Ozha, has taken social media by storm with her latest pictures. Enjoying a huge fan following of 272k followers on Instagram her pictures go viral in just mere seconds. Talking about her latest Instagram post, Kajal is dressed in a dark pink suit and has complemented her ethnic avatar with dark kohled eyes, glossy pink lipstick with white pearl earrings. Her picture has already garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her ethereal beauty.

Kajal Raghwani is currently riding high on the success of her film Naagdev opposite Bhojpuri power star Khesari Lal Yadav and Akansha Awasthi. The action drama film is directed by Dev Pandey and produced by Neelabh Tiwari. In the movie Awadesh Mishra, Dev Singh, Ritu Pandey were seen in pivotal roles. The music was given by Madhukar Anand and lyrics were penned by Pyare Lal Yadav and Azad Singh. Check out the trailer of the Bhojpuri film Naagdev here:

Kajal Raghwani has already signed movies ahead of the year and will be seen opposite Pawan Singh in Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and in Teri Meharbaniyan opposite Khesari Lal Yadav.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More