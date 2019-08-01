Kajal Raghwani photos: Kajal Raghwani on the work front will be next seen in Teri Meharbanniyaan and Hera Pheri with Khesari Lal Yadav in lead roles. She is apparently dating co-star Khesari but the couple hasn't confirmed any news.

Kajal Raghwani photos: From starting her career in 2014 with Rihai opposite Aditya Ozha to be the most sought after actress in 2019, Kajal Raghwani in a span of six years has made a mark for herself in the Bhojpuri industry. From starring with Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee, and many more, Kajal has worked with all the big Bhojpuri stars and is a social media sensation who never misses a chance to woo her fans with her hot and sexy clicks!

The social media sensation has a fan following of 400k on Instagram and keeps on updating her fans with her day to day activities be it gymming, swimming or even lazying around, Kajal Raghwani loves to keep her fans entertained. Born and brought up in Gujrat, Kajal Raghwani predominantly works in the Bhojpuri industry and even has been honored with many awards among which she bagged Bhojpuri Best Actress People Choice Award in 2016 on International Bhojpuri Film Awards in Dubai.

The diva can rock any attire be it ethnic or dresses or even a normal t-shirt and jeggings, Kajal Raghwani, who is best known for her curvaceous body and her adorable looks is a star and she knows it! Check out some of her photos and videos here:

Some of her movies are- Devra Bhail Deewana, Patna Se Pakistan, Hukumat, Baj Gail Danka, Jaaneman, Sarkar Raj, Lagi Tohse Lagan, Pyaar Ke Rang Hazar, Bairi Kangana 2, Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Inteqaam, devra Bahil Deewana and many more. On the work front, she is currently shooting for her next films Teri Meharbaniyaan and Hera Pheri with Khesari Lal Yadav.

The duo was last seen in the movie Coolie no 1 which bagged a lot of attention and managed to earn a lot of money at the box office. Check out the trailer from the film here:

