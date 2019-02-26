Kajal Raghwani is an all-time stunner and we know that. The diva knows how to slay in every outfit easily and ends up raising the temperature with her sizzling avatars. Ruling the Bhojpuri cinema like no other, Kajal Raghwani enjoys a massive fan following on social media too. One of her fan pages recently posted a photo of her in which she can be seen posing a black attire looking absolutely hot.

Bhojpuri queen Kajal Raghwani is one of the most sizzling ladies of the industry and keeps on hogging headlines for her sexy avatars. Having done so many successful movies, Kajal Raghwani has built a super-star image in the Bhojpuri cinema. The diva is emerging as one of the most popular celebrities and has a massive fan following on social media. Not many of her fans know that Kajal Raghwani belongs to the state of Gujarat but is doing wonders in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Kajal Raghwani never misses an opportunity to sway fans with her hot and happening photos. Instagram keeps on drooling over her astonishing clicks and fan pages keep on sharing the best of her photos. This time too, one of Kajal Raghwani’s fan page took to its official Instagram account to post a photo of her in which she looks absolutely stunning. In the picture, Kajal can be seen donning a black leather jacket and posing for the camera with super-cute expressions. Take a look!

Well, this is not the first time Kajal Raghwani has left fans spellbound with her gorgeous stills, she keeps on doing that every now and then. With her superb styling and sexy looks, Kajal Raghwani sets the internet on fire. Here are some of the universal-favourite stills.

