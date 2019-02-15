Kajal Raghwani is a successful Bhojpuri actor who enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The diva raises the hotness quotient every time she posts a photo and this time too, she has taken the internet by a storm. Looking cute as ever, Kajal Raghwani can be seen posing in front of Burj Khalifa in her latest Instagram post.

Kajal Raghwani is one of the most loved and adored Bhojpuri actors who knows how to slay it all time with her hot and sexy avatars. The diva who is famous for her latke and jhatke in Bhojpuri songs takes over the internet by a storm every time she posts a photo. Continuing to win hearts on social media, Kajal Raghwani has yet again posted a cute selfie of her. The actor is these days in foreign countries to shoot scenes of her upcoming film and her Instagram feed says it all.

Kajal Raghwani can be seen posing with Dubai’s famous skyscraper Burj Khalifa in a very cute manner. This black and white photo of Kajal Raghwani full of smiles is sure to melt your heart. Well, this is not the first time Kajal Raghwani has swept fans off their feet with her sweet smile, she keeps on doing that every now and then. In her latest photograph, Kajal Raghwani can be seen wearing a check shirt looking as beautiful as ever. Take a look at the black and white pic!

Kajal Raghwani has been a part of many super-hit movies including Sangharsh, Naagdev, Balam Ji I Love You, Dabang Sarkar, Patna Se Pakistan and has worked with many successful Bhojpuri actors such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, and Yash Kumar Sinha.

