Kajal Raghwani, Rani Chatterjee hot workout session videos: Kajal Raghwani, Rani Chatterjee nowadays are fully justifying this phrase ‘All progress takes place outside the comfort zone’ as these Bhojpuri beauties are working hard in the gym to get the desired body. These beautiful lasses have reduced the weight and now they’re running to get the size zero figure.

The duo loves to spend time in gym workout session as we can see in the videos and photos posted by them. These hotties are seriously giving us major fitness goals and not only that they are also on a healthy diet which contains good carbs, protein fruits and nuts diet. But sometimes they munch on their favourite junk food as well. The duo is all set to break the cult in Bhojpuri film industry of being a chubby actress.

On the professional front, Rani Chatterjee debuted in Bhojpuri film industry with family drama Sasura Bada Paisawala and after that she never turned her back and gave big hits like Rani Banal Jwala, Rani no.786 Gjharwali Baharwali, Real Indian mother and many more, the diva also bagged many awards for her power-packed performances. and not only that Rani is all set to be a part of Khataron Ke Khiladi.

Kajal Raghwani has many big-budget films in her kitty like Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri, Kajal with her power-packed performance also bagged International Bhojpuri Film Awards(IBFA) award in 2016. No doubt these beauties are unstoppable and with there hard work and passion towards there work these beautiful lasses will be going to bring a new era in Bhojpuri films.

