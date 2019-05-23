Kajal Raghwani Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Two of the most sensational and hot Bhojpuri actresses, Kajal Raghwani and Rani Chatterjee have been breaking the Internet with their sexy photos, have a look!

Kajal Raghwani Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Bhojpuri actresses Kajal Raghwani and Rani Chatterjee have been turning up the heat on social media with their hot, sexy, seductive and sultry photos which they have been posting on their social media accounts especially on photo-sharing app Instagram. Their photos have gone viral on social media and are too hot to handle! Both Kajal Raghwani and Rani Chatterjee have a massive fan following on social media and have a major fan base from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Both are also known for their sexy dance numbers.

In the latest photo shared by Kajal Raghwani on her Instagram, the Bhojpuri bombshell looks sizzling in a short black sexy dress and is posing in front of the mirror.

The photo has been taken at the gym and is too hot to handle! Rani Chatterjee, on the other hand, is looking sexy in a black and blue shimmery top and her rep lip shade is looking sexier. Rani’s smile is to die for and the photo has taken over the Internet! Both Kajal Raghwani and Rani Chatterjee are fitness freaks and keep sharing hot and sexy photos from their workout session.

Kajal Raghwani has worked in Bhojpuri movies like Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Sarkar Raj, Patna Se Pakistan, Devra Bhail Deewana, Balam Ji Love You,, Naagdev, Dabang Sarkar, among several others and has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiger, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, among several others.

Rani Chatterjee has worked in movies like Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Rani Chali Sasural, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dil Deewan Maane Na, Dulaara, among many others.

