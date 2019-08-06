Kajal Raghwani Rani Chatterjee workout photos: Bhojpuri divas Rani Chatterjee and Kajal Raghwani's workout photos have set the Internet ablaze have a look!

Bhojpuri queens Kajal Raghwani and Rani Chatterjee’s workout pictures and videos are a source of inspiration and motivation for all their millions of fans on social media platforms as well as across the country. The latest gym photos shared by Kajal Raghwani and Rani Chatterjee have been breaking the Internet!

While Kajal Raghwani is dressed in a green Nike ganji with black yoga pants and a green jacket wrapped around her waist as she holds heavyweights in her hands, Rani Chatterjee looks fit and healthy as she poses in an army print ganji with black and white check yoga pants with grey running shoes.

Both the photos have been breaking the Internet and both Kajal Raghwani and Rani Chatterjee’s workout photos have stormed the Internet! Both the divas are very popular in the Bhojpuri movie industry and have a massive fan base on social media.

The divas have starred in several Bhojpuri movies and they have a massive fan base and following on social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. They are also phenomenal dancers and their sexy dance videos and Bhojpuri item numbers garner millions of likes and views on social media and video-streaming platform YouTube.

While Kajal Raghwani is known for working in Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Pyar Ke Rang Hazaar, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Ham Hain Hindustani , Balam Ji Love You, Dabang Sarkar, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Naagdev, Jaaneman, Bhojpuriya Raja, Baj Gail Danka, Patna Se Pakistan, Devra Bhail Deewana, and other movies, Rani Chatterjee, who will be next seen in Indian reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, is known for her movies like Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Devra Bada Satawela, Dil Deewan Maane Na, Dil Aur Deewar, and many more.

