Kajal Raghwani is one of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri film industry who slays it every time she performs. Known for her sexy latke jhatke, the diva raises temperatures every time she posts a photo on social media. Be it the desi look or the western glammed-up avatar, Kajal Raghwani rocks it all. These photos are proof of it!

The girl who started her career back in the year 2013 with the movie Rihai opposite Aditya Ozha later rose to fame when she starred opposite Pawan Singh, and Khesari Lal Yadav. Kajal Raghwani has now become of the most followed Bhojpuri celebrities and garners a crazy fan following.

Having done numerous hit movies, the diva is continuing to win hearts. With her sexy moves and curvaceous body, Kajal Raghwani sets the internet on fire. The actor has given some best of her performances with Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Pawan Singh on screen. The 28-year-old actor is now prepping up for her next release Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya where she will be starring opposite Pawan Singh.

On the work front, the diva has a knit full of projects ahead and she is going to treat her fans with many movies this year. Starting from Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya opposite Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani will also be featuring in Teri Meharbaniyan, Hera Pheri opposite Khesari Lal Yadav and Herogiri alongside Aditya Ozha.

The Bhojpuri bombshell enjoys a massive fan following on her official Instagram account and keeps on sharing her latest astonishing photos with fans. Every time she posts something, people shower it with utmost love and flood the comment section. There have been times when Kajal Raghwani left fans spellbound with her super-hot avatars. Take a look at some of them!

