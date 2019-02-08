Every Bhojpuri cinema fan knows that Kajal Raghwani is one of the most loved and adored celebrities. Kajal Raghwani shot to fame immediately after her debut and since then she never looked back. The lady has been swaying everyone by her hot and sexy photos on Instagram too and this photo of her in a green sexy lehenga is sure to leave you breathless.

Bhojpuri star Kajal Raghwani makes heads turn every time she walks in the room and same is the case with social media. Every time this beauty posts a photo, it manages to create a buzz. Kajal Raghwani is a popular name of the regional film industry and she is known to make everyone drool with her sexy latke jhatke. With her energetic dance performances and superb acting skills, Kajal has gathered a massive fan following for her.

Being an avid social media user, Kajal keeps on sharing the latest photos of her on social media. Continuing to win hearts, the diva has once again left everyone spellbound. But this time, the photo is shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram. In the photo, Kajal Raghwani can be seen donning a beautiful green lehenga. With her curvaceous body, Kajal Raghwani slays every outfit she wears. Accessorizing her ethnic outfit with the best of jewelry, Kajal Raghwani has amped up her look. Here’s a glimpse of it!

Kajal Raghwani has been a part of many successful blockbuster movies including Sangharsh, Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, Naagdev, Balam Ji I Love You, Patna Se Pakistan and Dabang Sarkar. The actor has worked with all the top actors like Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh.

