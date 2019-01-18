Continuing to win hearts, Kajal Raghwani has been storming the internet with the most astonishing selfies. The hottie of Bhojpuri film industry has become one of the most loved and adored divas. With her sense of fashion and gorgeous looks, Kajal Raghwani has made everyone a fan of her.

Kajal Raghwani is one of the most promising Bhojpuri actors who has been winning hearts since her very first movie. The gorgeous lady has been a part of many successful box-office hits including Sabse Bada Mujrim, Patna Se Pakistan, Bhojpuriya Raja, Muqaddar, Rihai, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga.

Not many of Kajal Raghwani fans know that this pretty Bhojpuri cinema star actually belongs to Gujarat but is ruling Bhojpuri film industry like no other. Kajal Raghwani has also been a winner of Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice Award in the year 2016. The actor has swayed fans with her superb on-screen chemistry with top Bhojpuri heroes like Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh.

Well, the 28-year-old hottie is also melting hearts with her hot and happening selfies. Popular for her sexy moves and latke Jhatke, the diva keeps on surprising fans every time. The Instagram profile of Kajal Raghwani is full of stunning stills and is definitely worth a watch. A scroll down her feed will make you realise that she is a selfie queen herself! The diva takes the most astonishing selfies and raises the temperatures in a flick. We have churned out the best of them for you, take a look!

Kajal Raghwani is not the hit factory of Bhojpuri cinema but also a selfie queen!

