Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani is the new universal favourite! The actor has been a part of many successful box-office hit movies and is still multiplying her fame with superb acting. Known for her sexy moves and latke Jhatke, Kajal Raghwani makes everyone go gaga with her latest gorgeous photo updates. The diva has not only won hearts with her acting and dance performances but is now also emerging as a social media sensation who keeps on swaying everyone with her sexy photos.

Storming the internet once again with her super-hot photos, a fan page of the 28-year-old actor took to its official Instagram handle to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. Donning a yellow suit, Kajal Raghwani slayed the desi look. The wet hair and light makeup are creating magic in her look. Take a glimpse at the photo!

This is not the first time that she has impressed everyone with her gorgeous avatars. Kajal Raghwani has an Instagram profile full of hot and happening clicks. Be it the classy or casual look or even the absolute desi avatar, she rocks it all! The actor debuted in the Bhojpuri film industry with her film Rihai in which she was seen opposite Aditya Ozha in 2013. Kajal Raghwani has also been featured in Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer Aashik Awara and people loved the chemistry!

