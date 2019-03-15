Kajal Raghwani sexy photos: Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani has not only impressed fans with her spectacular acting but has also grabbed attention with her sensuous photos. The young lady is once again creating a buzz on the internet with her bold photo. Donning a gorgeous white saree, Kajal Raghwani can be seen posing for the camera.

Kajal Raghwani sexy photos: Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani is one fo the most bankable divas of the industry. With her sexy moves and envious body, the lady grabs a lot of attention. Popular for her latke and Jhatke, she has featured in many hit characters of the Bhojpuri cinema. This year Kajal Raghwani is going to treat her fans with many upcoming movies.

Kajal Raghwani is emerging as a social media fame who keeps on hogging headlines for her hot photos. The Bhojpuri glamdoll keeps on posting sensuous bold photos and videos which can sweep anyone off their feet. Blessed with a beautiful face, Kajal Raghwani is lauded for her splendid performance in the industry. This time too, she took the internet by a storm as a photo of her in a sexy white saree is going viral. The gorgeous avatar of Kajal Raghwani is enough to make your day, take a look!

Kajal Raghwani has delivered many hits in the Bhojpuri cinema including Patna Se Pakistan, Sangharsh, Hukumat, Baj Gail Danka, Dabang Aashiq, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Ham Hain Hindustani, Bairi Kangana 2, Naagdev, Deewanapan, Dulhan Ganga Paar ke, Sarkar Raj. Not many of her fans know that Kajal Raghwani belongs to the state of Gujarat and she entered Bhojpuri film industry long back.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More