Kajal Raghwani sexy photos: One of the most beautiful and bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Kajal Raghwani has once again taken social media by storm with her ever so hot looking pictures. In the recent picture shared by the diva she is dressed in a multi-colored button-up shirt and is showing off her collar bones, from the looks of the picture it looks like Kajal is at a shoot. She has complemented her look with silver aviators, wavy hair and glossy pink lipstick. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments for her beauty.

Kajal started her career back in 2013 with the movie Rihai opposite Aditya Ozha but got her breakthrough with the movie Pratigya 2 in 2014 starring Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav in lead roles. In her 6 years long career she has done more than 30 Bhojpuri films, 10 plus Bhojpuri item songs and has even featured in television shows!

On the professional front, Kajal is currently basking in the success of her film Dabangg Sarkar opposite Khesari Lal Yadav. The movie in the very first weekend itself had managed to earn crores of money at the box office! Kajal will be next seen in Herapheri, Teri Meharbaniyan and Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya opposite alleged boyfriend Khesari Lal Yadav and Herogiri with debut film actor Aditya Ojha.

