Kajal Raghwani sexy photos: Kajal Raghwani is one of the most popular Bhojpuri divas who keeps on melting hearts with her hot and happening photos on social media. The actor who has been a part of many successful super-hit films and has worked with all the super-stars of Bhojpuri film industry, Kajal Raghwani has now found a new love in selfies! And she is driving fans crazy with it. Clicking the most gorgeous photos of her, she posts it on her social media timelines swaying fans every time.

Kajal Raghwani recently shared a selfie of her looking adorable as ever. She took to her official Instagram account to post this photos where she can be seen posing near the natural background. With her cute chubby cheeks and pink lips, she slays every selfie of her. Adding a bindi to her look, Kajal Raghwani gave a desi touch. Take a look at the photo!

Well, this is not the first time she has impressed her fans with these stunning photos. Kajal Raghwani is known for her sexy moves and latke jhatke which makes everyone a fan of her. Not many of her fans know that she has even been awarded the Bhojpuri Best Actress, People’s Choice Award in International Bhojpuri Film Awards which was organised in Dubai in the year 2016.

