Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani is one of the most stunning and sizzling ladies of the regional film industry. Turning up the heat with every sexy performance of her, Kajal Raghwani never misses a chance to hog headlines.

Bhojpuri star Kajal Raghwani has a number of super hit movies under her name and she is still continuing to win hearts. Other than ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with her sexy moves, the diva also melts hearts with her social media game. The Instagram timeline of Kajal Raghwani is full of astonishing photo and she keeps on posting the best of the latest gems on it every now and then.

Well, Kajal Raghwani enjoys a massive fan following and fans go gaga over every photo of her. There are many fan pages of Kajal on Instagram who keep on posting throwback photos of the beauty. Recently, we came across this stunning selfie of Kajal Raghwani on one of her fan pages and it is sure to leave you awestruck. With a little makeup on, the diva can be seen smiling and posing for the selfie. One of the most attractive attributes of Kajal is her deep beautiful eyes and she very well knows how to win over people with that. In this photo too, the diva is carrying the dark kohl-look and driving fans crazy. Take a look yourself!

Kajal Raghwani has been a part of many super hit Bhojpuri movies including Sangharsh, Naagdev, Balam Ji Love You, Patna Se Pakistan and Dabang Sarkar. Most people love watching the on-screen Jodi of Khesari Lal Yadav with Kajal Raghwani as they look dazzling on the screen together!

