Kajal Raghwani sexy photos: Kajal Raghwani started her acting career back in 2013 with Rihai opposite Aditya Ozha but got her breakthrough with Pratigya 2 opposite two superstars Pawan Singh, and Khesari Lal Yadav. Since then she has bagged many films and has worked with almost all the superstars of the Bhojpuri industry whether it be Dinesh Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav among others.

Kajal Raghwani sexy photos: The 28-year old actor Kajla Raghwani has made a mark for herself in the bhojpuri industry with her sexy latkas and Jatakas and her amazing acting skills. Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from the sets of her upcoming movie Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya opposite Pawan Singh and oh boy we have to say they look like a perfect couple in this latest Instagram post. Kajal Raghwani holds a massive fan following of 300k followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram and has featured in more than 50 Bhojpuri films in her 6-year long career.

On the work front, She has back o back 4 movies lined up till now, the movies are Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya opposite Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh, Teri Meharbaniyan and Hera Pheri starring alleged boyfriend Khesari Lal Yadav and Herogiri with Aditya Ozha. Kajal in her 6-year long career has been honored with many awards among which she has also bagged 6th Bhojpuri film awards as the Best Actress. Take a look at her 7 hottest pictures from 2018 where she looked beautiful as ever:

