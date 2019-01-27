Kajal Raghwani sexy video: Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani once again set the YouTube on fire with her sexy dance moves in the chartbuster song, Jable Jagal Bani. The super hit song of Khesari Lal Yadav from the film Sangharsh, has crossed 70 million views on YouTube.

Kajal Raghwani sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani barely misses an opportunity of making her fans fall in love with her more when it comes to sexy songs and sharing photos on social media. The stunning lady who set the Internet on fire with her sultry dance moves is all set to entertain her huge fan following with Chor Machaye Shor starring Akash Singh and Rani Chatterjee. The Balam Ji I Love You fame actor is one of the most popular divas of the regional industry who is best known for her unmissable chemistry with Khesari Lal Yadav.

Bhauji Pataniya actress who made her acting debut with Bhojpuriya Raja in 2016, set the YouTube ablaze by flaunting her curves in Khesari Lal Yadav and Hunny B’s song Jable Jagal Bani from the film titled Sangharsh. Khesari Lal Yadav starrrer has crossed 70 million views on YouTube. Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Ritu Singh, Awadhesh Mishra, Mahesh Acharya, Sanjay Mahanand, Nisha Jha, Reena Rani, Subodh Seth, Prerana Sushma, Deepak Sinha, Dev Singh, Suman Jha, Yaduvendra Yadav starrer Sangharsh is helmed by Parag Patil and bankrolled by Ratnakar Kumar under the banners of Worldwide Channel. Watch, Kajal Raghwani hot song:

Kajal will star in Lut Gaye Tere Pyar Me starring Ritesh Pandey and Yaraana starring Pawan Singh. Both her projects are scheduled for 2020 while Khesari 786, Lallu Ki Laila, Raja Hindustani, Hera Pheri, Pyar Ke Rang Hazaar, Herogiri and Sriman Saiyan will hit the theatres in 2019.

