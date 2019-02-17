Kajal Raghwani is a well-renowned Bhojpuri actor who has given some splendid performances to the industry. The star is quite famous for her beauty but this time, she has surprised everyone by showing that she is beautiful from inside too. The diva shared a video of her on Instagram where she can be seen playing with a goat and showing her love for animals. This video will surely melt your heart, watch!

Kajal Raghwani is one of the most popular Bhojpuri stars and her popularity is multiplying every day. The diva has got style, beauty, glamour and talent, in short everything you need to be a star! Not just this, Kajal Raghwani has also made everyone a fan of her with her stunning Instagram photo updates. Gradually becoming an Insta star, the actor is leaving no chance to impress her fans with her astonishing stills on social media. Kajal Raghwani is already enjoying a fanbase of more than 334k people on Instagram and is continuing to win hearts.

This time too, the diva left fans spellbound with her latest Instagram photo. Well, if you are expecting it to be some glamorous or stylish photoshoot of her or any casual selfie, it is not! But it will surely melt your heart. Kajal Raghwani took to her official Instagram account to post a video of her where she can be seen playing and loving a goat which shows her kind behaviour towards animals. Proving that she is beautiful outside and inside both, Kajal Raghwani has won many hearts. Watch the video here!

One of the other soft sides of Kajal Raghwani was loved by fans when she recently posted a video of her playing with a kid in a car. In the video, Kajal Raghwani can be seen playfully spending time with the kid and she has captioned it telling people that she is learning to drive. Well, her love for kids and animals are often witnessed by fans as she keeps on sharing such adorable photos.

