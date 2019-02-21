Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani leaves no chance of showcasing her talent on-screen and masters the talent of leaving her fans awestruck with her photos and performances. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a photo in which is looking fiercely hot in a desi style, have a look at the picture–

Kajal Raghwani is one of the most alluring actors of the Bhojpuri industry who leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her uber-hot photos. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps entertaining them with her hot upgrades. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest picture. In the photo, she is looking stunning dressed in a multicolour desi attire. With a sexy blouse and short skirt, the actor kills the Internet with her looks and style. Moreover, her pose with a stick in her hand is also capturing the attention of her fans on social media. The actor not only dazzles with her outfits but also flourishes herself well with her talent on-screen and is best known for her hot chemistry with the Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav.

The hardworking actor is also appreciated for her phenomenal acting in various films and received Best Actress People’s Choice Awards in the year 2016 by International Bhojpuri Film Award which happened in Dubai. She did her Bhojpuri debut with the movie Rihai in the year 2013 with Aditya Ozha and since then she has been giving a series of hit films like Devra Bhail Deewana, Baj Gail Danka, Dabang Aashiq, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Dabang Sarkar, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke and many more. Her future projects include Teri Meharbaniyan, Herapheri and Herogiri in the year 2019.

