The Bhojpuri bombshells in the industry are famous for their sultry dance moves and mesmerising expressions. Be it Monalisa aka Antara Biswas or Rani Chatterjee and the most recent one Kajal Raghwani. The gorgeous lady never misses a chance of maing their fans go gaga with their looks and obviously performances in the Bhojpuri songs. Known for her amazing performances in movies like Rihai, Sabse Bada Mujrim, Patna Se Pakistan, Bhojpuriya Raja, Muqaddar, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna and Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Kajal also holds a best actress award in International Bhojpuri Film Awards for 2016.

In a glittery disco ready dressed, Kajal Raghwani simply slayed the look as she danced to the beats of her another blockbuster song Ganna Bech Ke Chumma with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. Sung by Pawan Singh, Priyanka Singh and Madhuker Anand, Ganna Bech Ke Chumma from the film Sarkar Raj, is written by Munni Lal and helmed by Madhuker Anand. Helmed by Arvind Chaubey, Sarkar Raj film is bankrolled by dia E – Commerce Ltd ,Yashwant Kumar & Arbind Dubey under the banners of India E – Commerce Ltd.

Watch here:

Well, the Dabang Sarkar actress is all set to entertain her massive audience with the upcoming movie, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya starring Pawan Singh. She will also feature in Teri Meherbaniyan and Herapheri starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Anand Ojha’s Herogiri.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the super hit chartbuster songs of Kajal Raghwani that has barely missed an opportunity of making all the Bihar fans go gaga:

