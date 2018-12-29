Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani, who is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry has taken over the Internet with her stunning and sexy Instagram photos. In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri diva on her official Instagram account on Saturday, Kajal Raghwani looks alluring as she poses for the camera.

Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani, who is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry has taken over the Internet with her stunning and sexy Instagram photos. In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri diva on her official Instagram account on Saturday, Kajal Raghwani looks alluring as she poses for the camera. Her stunning eyes are to die for and the picture has taken social media by storm and has gone viral on the Internet.

Kajal Raghwani is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses and has a massive fan base on social media. Kajal Raghwani has more than 215,000 followers on her official Instagram account and keeps sharing her beautiful and hot photos on the Internet. Kajal Raghwani has worked in more than 100 Bhojpuri films and is best known for her work in films like Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Pyar Ke Rang Hazaar, among many others.

She has worked with all the big Bhojpuri stars such as Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More