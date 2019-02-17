Bhojpuri star Kajal Raghwani is sexy and she knows it! The actor keeps on surprising fans with her latest selfies on Instagram. This time too, Kajal Raghwani has left fans breathless with her sensuous selfie in a blue saree. The photo seems to belong from the sets of her movie where Kajal Raghwani can be seen posing like a professional. Take a look!

Kajal Raghwani is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actors who has received great recognition for her work in the industry. With her sizzling dance moves, Kajal Raghwani makes every song a super hit track with. Having worked in many successful movies, she enjoys a massive fan following. Every time she posts something on social media, it creates a buzz on the internet. The Instagram timeline of this beauty is full of hot and happening stills with a huge number of likes in it.

Kajal Raghwani has many fan pages on Instagram who keep on sharing her stunning photos with fans. This time too, one of these pages shared a photo of Kajal Raghwani from the sets of a movie. Clicking a selfie in a sexy blue saree, Kajal Raghwani is looking absolutely astonishing. The diva can be seen pouting in the photo with a sad expression. In her married-woman look with sindoor and a mangalsutra, Kajal Raghwani is winning many hearts. Take a look!

Kajal Raghwani has been featured in many super-hit and successful movies including Rihai, Sabse Bada Mujrim, Patna Se Pakistan, Bhojpuriya Raja, Muqaddar, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga. Mostly loved with Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani has starred with all the top Bhojpuri actors like Dinesh Lal Yadav, Yash Kumar Mishra, Rakesh Mishra,Manoj Tiger and Biraj Bhatta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More