Bhojpuri star Kajal Raghwani who has been a part of many hit movies with the leading actors is also emerging as a social media sensation. The hot and happening photos of Kajal take over the internet by a roll every time. Kajal Raghwani was even awarded the Bhojpuri Best Actress, People’s Choice Award in International Bhojpuri Film Awards which was held in Dubai in the year 2016.

The diva is not just a big name in the regional film industry, she has also become a social media star. With a huge following, she keeps on sharing astonishing photos of her on Instagram. The beauty is famous for her sexy moves and latke jhatke but now her pouty selfies take the internet by a storm. This throwback photo which she had shared on her official Instagram handle will leave you stunned! In a white dress, Kajal Raghwani is looking sizzling with her long lashes and a pink pout, take a look!

The actor debuted with the film Rihai opposite Aditya Ozha in the year 2013 and since then she has given the industry many super-duper hit movies. Some of her superb performances were in “Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna”, “Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga” & “Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke with the leading actors of the Bhojpuri film industry.

