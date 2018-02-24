Actor couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been married for 19 years today. The couple plans to commemorate marriage anniversary in Singapore. Here’s wishing Kajol and Ajay many more years of love, warmth, togetherness and compassion. More strength to other couples who are setting new couple goals for Bollywood stars as well for their fans.

As they went on to do films together, they became friends. Kajol had friendzoned Ajay in the beginning

Actor couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn, the couple which is usually seen less on screens, celebrated 19 years of being together today. The couple has planned a mini-vacation with their children in Singapore, where the loveable duo plans to commemorate their marriage anniversary. Kajol and Ajay met on the sets of 1995 film Gundaraj and there they fell for each other, the film fell in Kajol’s lap after the sudden death of actor Diva Bharti. They got married in 1999 as per Maharashtra rituals Ajay’s residence. They are parents to 14-year-old Nysa and Yug, 7.

“I was dating someone else at the time and used to often solicit relationship advice from Ajay!” this was the backdrop of this beautiful couple, yes it was friendship along with a sense of belonging. As they went on to do films together, they became friends. Kajol had friendzoned Ajay in the beginning. Like Bollywood films, the story of the two seems like another fairytale love story, which begins with friendship. Remember, “Pyaar Dosti hai?” The couple also did a few movies together, such as Toonpur Ka Superrhero, U Me Aur Hum, Raju Chacha, Dil Kya Kare, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Ishq. The famous film, Ishq is a 1997 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Indra Kumar and starring Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgan, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol in the lead roles. Dil Kya Kare is a 1999 Indian drama film, directed by Prakash Jha and produced by Veeru Devgan and Veena Devgan. The film was acclaimed critically and was an average performer at the box office.

The couple after getting hitched preferred keeping their private lives private. Their children have also been far away from media attention. However, as many celebrity couples have posted their personal and quite exquisite photographs on the social media platforms. On their anniversary today, take a look at top 10 photographs Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared on Instagram about their family.

Here’s wishing Kajol and Ajay many more years of love, warmth, togetherness and compassion. More strength to other couples who are setting new couple goals for Bollywood stars as well for their fans. There are other celebrity couples as well who depict persistence in terms of love, such as Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri, who recently celebrated their marriage anniversary.

