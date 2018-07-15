Kajol during the promotion of her upcoming movie Helicopter Eela was noted saying that she could feel the connection with Eela’s character in the movie that will hit the theatres on September 14, 2018. In the movie, Kajol is seen essaying the role of a loving mother who loves her son unconditionally and has built her life around her son. But as the son grows up, she finds herself becoming more and more dispensable. The mother-son duo will connect the audience, thinks the producer of the movie, Ajay Devgn.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star Kajol is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie, Helicopter Eela. The Bollywood diva was recently spotted in London to start with the promotion of Pradeep Sarkar’s upcoming drama. Based on the story of a single mother who is an aspiring singer but gives up her dreams to raise her child. The movie also stars Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neha Dhupia, Shataf Figar, Atul Kulkarni and Mukesh Rishi.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star was noted saying that as a mother of two, she could feel the connection with Eela’s character in the movie. She loves her son unconditionally and has built her life around her son. But as the child she has pampered so much grows up, she finds herself becoming more and more dispensable. Putting her life and dreams on hold for her child made her feel like a lifelike situation that so many women have to go through once their kids grow up.

Director Sarkar feel that the audience will fall in love with the story after watching this mother-son duo! He hopes the audience enjoys the film as much as Helicopter Eela enjoyed making it. Producer of the movie, Ajay Devgn was also noted saying that he was drawn to the story of the loving yet difficult relationship between a mother and son. He feels that the audience across the globe will strongly connect to the movie as the characters played by Kajol and Riddhi Sen are extremely strong. Eros International will be distributing the movie all across the globe.

