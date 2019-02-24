The reel come real-life couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn completed their 20-years long commitment towards each other.Both of them tied the knot at an age when they just entered newly into the film industry though they have spent years adoring each other and blessed with two child's Nysa and Yug. Their chemistry is still been praised by everyone after being polls-apart from one another they managed to spend 2 long decades.

Kajol Ajay Devgn on 20th anniversary: The reel and real-life couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn have completed 20-years of long commitment towards each other. Netizens are ready to shower them best wishes and even waiting for them to post their couple picture in their social media website. Both of them tied the knot at an age when they just entered into the film industry though they have spent years adoring each other. The duo blessed with two children Nysa and Yug. Their chemistry is still been praised by everyone despite being polls-apart from one another.

The duo were recently spotted together in Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan where Ajay was seen praising his wife adoring the way she always stood beside him and the way she takes care of her children and family. He was even thankful to his wife for being with his mother when he was unable to spend much time with his family due to work priorities. On the other hand, Kajol stated his husband is one of the best father who has always been protective towards his children and is totally a one-woman family man.

Kajol and Ajay have always been recognized as one the best example one who fall in love with each other over and over again and maintaining their love relationship. Even famous Film Producer and Kajol’s friend Karan Johar called the wonderful lady as one loyal soul, who always been sincere towards her personal and profesional life simultaneously.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More