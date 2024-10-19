Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her Career?

Bollywood superstar Kajol, known for her performances in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recently opened up about a moment in her early career when she almost quit acting. At just 18 years old, Kajol was burnt out from back-to-back film shoots and felt she had reached her limit.

In an interview with India Today, the actress shared, “I was like, ‘Mom, I’m done. Wow. I’m burnt out. At the tender age of 18-and-a-half, I am done. I cannot move anymore. I cannot cry anymore. I cannot put glycerin anymore. I don’t want to do these films anymore.’” Facing exhaustion, Kajol seriously considered walking away from Bollywood after her third film, Udhaar Ki Zindagi.

But it was a piece of advice from none other than her close friend and iconic co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, that changed her perspective. Recalling SRK’s words, Kajol said, “Shah Rukh was like, ‘You know, you just have to learn how to act.’ I was like, ‘What is this? What is he talking about? Of course, I’m doing a fabulous job!’”

Though initially dismissive, Kajol later realized the wisdom behind SRK’s suggestion. She decided to take a step back and approach acting differently, signing films that allowed her more breathing room. “I wanted to do, you know, four scenes, ten songs,” she added, admitting that films like Gunda Raj and Hulchul were a result of this shift in her career.

Now, Kajol is busy promoting her upcoming Netflix thriller Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and co-starring Kriti Sanon. Reflecting on her journey, Kajol’s transformation from an overwhelmed teenager to a seasoned actress is a testament to her resilience—and SRK’s timely advice.

ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid