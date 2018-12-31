While the Devgan family enjoy a crazy happy vacation, their vacay photos are giving goals to all of us. You might have thought that the child of Kajol and Ajay will be a sight to behold but these photos from the vacation prove that she is much more than that! Nysa, who is the daughter of Mrs and Mr Devgan is an ultimate stunner and is swaying everyone with her swimsuit photos.

While the Devgan family enjoy a crazy happy vacation, their vacay photos are giving goals to all of us. You might have thought that the child of Kajol and Ajay will be a sight to behold but these photos from the vacation prove that she is much more than that! Nysa, who is the daughter of Mrs and Mr Devgan is an ultimate stunner and is swaying everyone with her swimsuit photos. The star kid is blowing our minds with her beautiful silhouette photos.

Daddy’s darling daughter Nysa was spotted on Ajay Devgan’s official Instagram post which is breaking the internet. Donning a sexy swimsuit, Nysa can be seen rejuvenating near the water. A pro in posing, Nysa is striking a stunning pose for the camera, leaving everyone awestruck. Leaning on a yacht, Nysa is driving fans crazy and pushing up to ask, why did Kajol kept her away all this time?

As soon as Ajay Devgan started sharing stills from his lit vacation with family, fans showered love and started pouring endless comments on it. Take a look at some of the other photos!

