Ajay Devgn, Kajol road trip: Devgan's are off on a road trip to spend some quality time, Kajol recently shared a picture on Instagram, in which Ajay Devgn, Kajol with their daughter Nysa and son Yug are having fun and sets perfect family goals for their fans

Ajay Devgn, Kajol road trip: Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn are off on a road trip with daughter Nysa and son Yug. The couple often seen spending some quality time with their kids and definitely sets some major couple as well as parenting goals for their fans.

Kajol took to her Instagram and shared the Devgns vacation picture and wrote grumbles, rumbles and potato chips…road trip. Finally! To this fans garnered more than three lakh likes. In the picture, Kajol looks pretty in a blue jumpsuit with open hair while good looking dad Ajay Devgn wore a dark blue shirt.

Last year, the Devgns flown to Thailand for vacationing on the Christmas eve and Kajol shared the inside moments liberally on social media, to which fans could not stop gushing over the picture and flooded the comment section with love.

Speaking to media Kajol revealed her parenting tips and termed herself as a Hitler mom. She said that she is a Hitler mother and a bad cop too whereas Ajay’s is a good cop for the kids, but now Ajay by time also realised that little strictness is to be needed.

Kajol also said, being a mother it’s like an internship to her, because after becoming a mother of two kids, she learnt a lot from her job, she learnt the art of forgiveness and for her, it’s the most rewarding job, to watch her children growing beautifully as a good human being.

Speaking on the work front, Ajay has a number of films in his kitty. Apart from his upcoming period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he will be essaying the role of legendary Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare who is the top aid of Shivaji.

