One of the most loved and adored couples, Ajay Devgn and Kajol of the Bollywood fraternity. There was a buzz that the two might come together for a movie. The last movie they worked in together was U Me Aur Hum that was released in 2008. “It’s Going To Be Hard,” said Ajay Devgn when he was asked about working with his wife again. He further added, “Kajol and I are at a stage in our respective careers where we cannot play stereotypical characters. Unless a writer or a filmmaker comes forward with a script that is challenging and justifies our presence in the same film, it’s going to be hard for us to act together. When we were younger, it was a breeze doing something like Hulchul (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), or Raju Chacha (2000).” “Years later, I directed her in U Me Aur Hum. I’d love to do a movie with her and I’m sure, if you ask Kajol, her answer would also be the same. However, a routine love story may not be the ideal script for us at this stage because we’ve been married for two decades,” added Ajay.

Singham actor is all set to hit the theatre with his upcoming movie Raid where he will be seen playing an Income Tax Officer. Discussing about the movie he said, ”Especially during 1980s’ era, when the environment wasn’t good, it was not easy. I am sure Ritesh (Shah) and Rajkumar Gupta can tell you incidents when income tax officers were brutally murdered. They use to go through a very hard time.” The film will hit the theatres on March 16, 2018.

“I am sure people will cuss me later for saying this, but the film is right on the point, where it says that you should be fair about tax. If you earn, then pay the tax. Sometimes the fault lies on both the sides, taxpayer and government, but both should be fair about it.” he added while talking about the movie Raid.

