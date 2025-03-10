Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  Kajol Announces Her Next Spine-Chilling Saga Maa; Mythical Clash Of Good vs Evil Set For June 27 Release

Kajol Announces Her Next Spine-Chilling Saga Maa; Mythical Clash Of Good vs Evil Set For June 27 Release

Kajol stars in Maa, a mythological horror film releasing June 27, 2025. A battle of good vs. evil unfolds in this gripping thriller by Jio Studios & Devgn Films.

Kajol Announces Her Next Spine-Chilling Saga Maa; Mythical Clash Of Good vs Evil Set For June 27 Release


Bollywood icon Kajol is set to deliver her most intense performance yet in the upcoming mythological horror film Maa. Slated for release on June 27, 2025, the film will depict a gripping battle between good and evil, where Kajol’s character transforms into a divine force to combat darkness.

A Mythological Horror Like Never Before

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, the makers behind Shaitaan, Maa is helmed by director Vishal Furia and penned by Saiwyn Quadras. The film promises a unique blend of mythology, horror, and suspense, weaving an intense narrative of divine vengeance and dark secrets.

Joining Kajol in pivotal roles are Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma, each playing crucial characters in this battle of light versus darkness.

Kajol’s Powerful Transformation

Announcing the film on Instagram, Kajol shared a spine-chilling poster with the caption: “Hell is here… so is the Goddess! The battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The actress is set to portray a powerful, intense character, marking a significant shift from her previous roles.

Meet the Makers

Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with Kumar Mangat Pathak as the co-producer. The film is expected to be a visual spectacle, delivering high-intensity drama and gripping suspense.

The movie will hit theaters in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, broadening its reach to a diverse audience.

With its intriguing premise and Kajol’s commanding presence, Maa is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated mythological horror films of 2025.

