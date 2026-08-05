Kajol Birthday Special: From DDLJ To My Name Is Khan, 5 Roles That Prove Why She Remains Bollywood’s Most Iconic Heroine

Kajol has never been the conventional Bollywood heroine. Her characters could be loud, impulsive, stubborn, vulnerable or deeply flawed, and that was precisely what made them feel real. At a time when leading women were often written around the hero, Kajol brought a force of her own to the screen.

From the romance of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to the emotional weight of My Name Is Khan, her filmography is filled with characters that became part of popular culture. On her birthday, here are seven roles that capture what makes Kajol such an enduring Bollywood star.

Simran Singh: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Few characters are as closely associated with Kajol as Simran. The young woman caught between her father’s expectations and her own dreams could easily have been reduced to a typical romantic heroine. Kajol gave Simran a mischievous streak, vulnerability and a stubborn determination that made her more than Raj’s love interest.

Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan turned the film into a cultural phenomenon, but Simran’s emotional journey remains central to its appeal.

Anjali Sharma: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kajol’s Anjali went through perhaps one of Bollywood’s most dramatic transformations. From the tomboyish college student who played basketball with Rahul to the saree-clad woman he eventually falls for, Kajol made both versions convincing. The character also became one of the defining faces of 1990s Hindi cinema.

Isha Diwan: Gupt

Kajol’s role in Gupt: The Hidden Truth remains one of the most interesting departures of her career. Her character challenged audience expectations and allowed the actor to play with mystery, darkness and unpredictability. The film also proved that Kajol could carry a thriller without relying on a conventional heroine’s template.

Zooni Ali Beg: Fanaa

As Zooni, a visually impaired Kashmiri woman who falls in love with a mysterious man, Kajol brought warmth and innocence to the first half of the film before taking the character into emotionally complicated territory. Her performance opposite Aamir Khan remains one of her most memorable post-2000 roles.

Mandira: My Name Is Khan

Kajol’s Mandira was not simply the emotional support system for Shah Rukh Khan’s Rizwan. She was a woman dealing with grief, anger and the devastating consequences of loss. Her restrained performance gave My Name Is Khan much of its emotional grounding and earned her widespread critical appreciation.

What separates Kajol from many of her contemporaries is the sheer personality she brought to her characters. Her heroines were rarely polished or predictable. They laughed loudly, fought back, made mistakes and often refused to quietly accept the circumstances around them.

That quality has allowed performances from decades ago to remain relevant even as Bollywood’s idea of a female protagonist has evolved.

From Simran’s defiance to Mandira’s heartbreak, Kajol’s most memorable characters were never merely the woman in the hero’s story. They had stories of their own, and that may be the biggest reason they continue to live on.