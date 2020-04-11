Kajol shared gratitude to fans as she crossed 10 million followers on Instagram. She adores the moment as fans grant her a lot of attention on social media.

Kajol shared gratitude to fans as she crossed 10 million followers on Instagram. She adores the moment as fans grant her a lot of attention on social media. She started talking of her getting old these days but she is happy that people equally love her today and value her work. Kajol is one of the most successful names in the film industry.

She has made everything on her own and kept herself down to earth no matter how up she raised. She always stayed down to earth and it has been talked a number of times about this. Kajol is known for her non-branded shopping. She takes products of lesser cost. She believes that if you could get a thing of the same quality at a low cost that what is the point of spending such a huge amount.

She always gets bullied for her habits among friends but it became a new fashion for her fans. Kajol has seen a number of times handling Rs 500 purse. She carried it so well that everyone wanted the same. Undoubtedly, she is the craziest celebs in Bollywood. At the same time, she is equally sweet to people and humble. She has done evergreen films that can never be forgotten by the fans of all generations.

She has done films with all big celebs, she has done Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, one of the films by Karan Johar that has changed the view of the audience. She has done the most lovable films of all the families, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Fareeda Jalal, and many others. A film like Dil Waale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge made her superstar and she ruled every heart former.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GUIpDjGRcko

