After actors like Emraan Hashmi, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddique and Manoj Bajpayee, Kajol is all set to create a buzz in the industry with her digital entry with the film–Tibhanga.

It seems that the era of digital screens and OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon prime have certainly accelerated as Bollywood actors have now found this option to be a strong career alternative. After actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddique, Saif Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi, Bollywood actor Kajol have also decided to be a part of the same digital race.

Reports reveal that Kajol will feature in a fiilm titled Tobhanga, which is based on the life of Odissi folk dancer. The film will be directed by Hum Aapke Hai Kon fame Renuka Shahane, who will also mark her debut in direction with the film. Further, the film will be produced by Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn. Talking about her screen presence, the actor last appeared in comedy-drama film Helicopter Eela.

On the work front, Kajol will be next seen in period-drama film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn. Talking about the film, it is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was an unsung hero and a military leader in Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army, who was the leader of the Maratha Empire. In the film, Kajol will appear in the role of Laxmi Bai with Saif Ali Khan, Ajinkya Deo and Devdatta Nage in lead roles.

Kajol is among those allrounders who is not only known for her predominant roles, she also brings her essence of acting by her comic timing and naughty smile from which she manages to capture the attention of her audience. Some of her hit films include–Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, My Name is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and many more

It seems that after a long break from the entertainment industry, Kajol is now excited about her digital debut and will create a buzz with her entrance in the digital space.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App