Happy Birthday Kajol: The actress who won 5 Filmfare Best Actress award has turned 44 today. Kajol is all set to be seen in her upcoming film Helicopter Eala. Check out some of the superhit, romantic and sizzling performances of Kajol.

Kajol, the versatile star has turned 44 today and on this special occasion, the actress is being remembered for her outstanding performances that she has given till date in the Bollywood industry. The actress, who is celebrating her birthday today has since the beginning of her career had made selective choices in the industry, which has not only brought her success but have also listed her in the A-listers in Bollywood.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming film Helicopter Eela, whose trailer is also going to launch today, August 5, 2018. The Pradeep Sarkar directorial also stars National Award winning actor Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhary and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Kajol: From DDLJ to Helicopter Eela, 5 best movies of the powerhouse performer

Some of the most romantic and sizzling performances that Kajol had given with some of the best Bollywood male co-stars in her films are evergreen for us all. Check out the following videos to see Kajol’s sizzling chemistry with the three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali JKhan and Amir Khan.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Kajol: 10 photos of the DDLJ actor that will take you down the memory lane

Film: Karan Arjun

Song: Jaati Hoon Main

Starring: Kajol and Shah Tukh Khan

Film: Yeh Dillagi

Song: Jaati Hoon Main

Starring: Kajol and Saif Ali Khan

Film: Fanaa

Song: Chand Sifarish

Starring: Kajol and Amir Khan

Film: Fanaa

Song: Dekho Naa

Starring: Kajol and Amir Khan

Film: Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Song: Suraj Hua Maddham

Starring: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan

Film: Dilwale

Song: Gerua

Starring: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan

Film: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Song: Tum Paas Aye

Starring: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta to tie the knot with Hardik Pandya? Here’s what the actor has to say

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More