Kajol, the versatile star has turned 44 today and on this special occasion, the actress is being remembered for her outstanding performances that she has given till date in the Bollywood industry. The actress, who is celebrating her birthday today has since the beginning of her career had made selective choices in the industry, which has not only brought her success but have also listed her in the A-listers in Bollywood.
The actress will next be seen in the upcoming film Helicopter Eela, whose trailer is also going to launch today, August 5, 2018. The Pradeep Sarkar directorial also stars National Award winning actor Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhary and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles.
Some of the most romantic and sizzling performances that Kajol had given with some of the best Bollywood male co-stars in her films are evergreen for us all. Check out the following videos to see Kajol’s sizzling chemistry with the three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali JKhan and Amir Khan.
Film: Karan Arjun
Song: Jaati Hoon Main
Starring: Kajol and Shah Tukh Khan
Film: Yeh Dillagi
Song: Jaati Hoon Main
Starring: Kajol and Saif Ali Khan
Film: Fanaa
Song: Chand Sifarish
Starring: Kajol and Amir Khan
Film: Fanaa
Song: Dekho Naa
Starring: Kajol and Amir Khan
Film: Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
Song: Suraj Hua Maddham
Starring: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan
Film: Dilwale
Song: Gerua
Starring: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan
Film: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Song: Tum Paas Aye
Starring: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan
