Veteran actor Kajol posted a picture on her official Instagram on Wednesday, October 3, in which she was seen wearing a beautiful in a blue saree designed by Punit Balana. She teamed with a blue and pink blouse and some really shimmery earnings, which were by Sunita Shekhawat. And of course, her smile in the smile just added more beauty to it. Earlier, she was spotted in an elegant black saree at her statue launch at Madame Tussauds, Singapore.

The diva earlier hogged headlines at her mother and veteran actor Tanuja’s 75th birthday, in which she was seen wearing a black dress and her mother was seen golden yellow saree with her hair neatly pinned. The diva was accompanied by son Yug Devgan and sister Tanishaa Mukerji.

On the work front, the beautiful Kajol is all set for the release of her upcoming film titled ‘Helicopter Eela’, in which she will be playing the role of a single mother to a teenage son.

She will be accompanied by actor Riddhi Sen, who plays the role of her son in the movie. The film is helmed by Pradeep Sarkar, it is scheduled to be released worldwide on October 12, this year.

