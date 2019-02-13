Kajol Instagram photos: The gorgeous lady is all set to entertain her fan following with the upcoming Indian period drama titled Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. Well, the stunning diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful photos in a yellow coloured gown. Take a look at the pictures that have garnered over 99.7k likes on social media.

Kajol Instagram photos: Kajol, the gorgeous Bollywood beauty who bags six Filmfare awards, took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning pictures. In a series of photos, she can be seen donning a yellow dress. Every time after sharing photos, her fans make a swarm to shower praise on this Bollywood star. A large number of online users have hearted her latest photos that were uploaded yesterday i.e. February 12. The Bollywood diva who has over 7.6 million followers on the photo-sharing app, barely skips a chance of making her fanbase with sizzling photos.

In a bright yellow coloured frilled dress with a messy bun hair-do and nude make-up, Kajol simply slayed her Filmfare award red carpet with her looks. Her dangle earrings and a perfect smile is simply complimenting the attire that has garnered over 99.7k likes on social media. If you still haven’t seen this beautiful post of Kajol Devgan on her official Insta, take a sneak peek to it here:

She is recognised for her amazing performances in films like Baazigar, Udhaar Ki Zindagi, Yeh Dillagi, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Taaqat, Hulchul Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Gup: The Hidden Truth, Fanaa, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Minsaara Kanavu, Yeh Dillagi, Dushman, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Karan Arjun, Ishq and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. She has also appeared in a fashion show for generating funds and for cancer patients. She is currently the brand ambassador of an education NGO, Pratham. Besides a number of Bollywood awards for her showcasing her talent in the films, she was awarded Padma Shri in 2011 by the government. Kajol also received Karmaveer Puraskaar in 2008 for supporting widows and children. Married to Bollywood big star, Ajay Devgn, Kajol made her debut in 1992 movie, Bekhudi.

