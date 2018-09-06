Bollywood actor Kajol's fashion is improving with time. Well, fashion police don't get impressed soon with the wardrobe choice of Kajol. The actor, who has time and again managed to keep her fashion scoreboard average, she can be seen raising the fashion bar this time in a floral printed saree.

Kajol’s experiment with six-yard-long cloth is quite known in the fashion industry. Be it red carpet or any religious event, the Bollywood actor never misses an opportunity to try something unique. Well, this time not opting too much different, she went for simple in her wardrobe choice.

She took to Twitter to share a photograph. Kajol wore a white floral printed silk saree from Raw Mango with blue-coloured blouse. The floral embroidery print added more glitz into the cloth. Kajol attended the Lucknow Summit when this photograph was taken. She preferred to tie her hair in a ponytail. Her statement earrings rounded her lookout. Styled by Radhika Mehra, she looked elegant as ever in the outfit.

It seems she is like a fine wine, as she gets better with age. Although her wardrobe choice hasn’t impressed the fashion police several times, one must say, her fashion sense has improved with time.

Recently, she made headlines for committing fashion faux-pas at a fashion show in Tarun Tahiliani outfit. It seemed like she can’t pull off the heavy lehenga and the choker around her neck also couldn’t work for the day.

Well, needless to say, brownie points to Kajol’s dazzling smile, no matter she scored well on fashion board or not.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More