When two legendary actors Kajol and Madhuri Dixit come in one frame with the singing nightingale of India Asha Bhosle, magic is bound to happen. On August 27, Kajol, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, made an appearance on the sets of Dance Deewane with ‘Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri’ singer Asha Bhosle and striked a pose together for the shutterbugs. To mark the special moment, Kajol shared a photo of the trio on her official Instagram account in which the ladies look absolutely breathtaking.
In the photo, Kajol paired with a cream-coloured satin top with a black and cream coloured designer skirt while Madhuri is seen looking ever so graceful in a cream saree. However, the one that is stealing all the limelight is none other than legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who is wearing a classy white saree. Workwise, Kajol will be seen in upcoming film Helicopter Eela while Madhuri will be seen in upcoming films like Total Dhamaal and Kalank.
