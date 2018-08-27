As Bollywood actor Kajol gears up for the theatrical release of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, the actor visited the sets of dance reality show Dance Deewane, hosted by Dance Deewane, on August 27. At the show, Kajol made an appearance with none other than legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The beautiful ladies striked a pose together for the shutterbugs and looked absolutely flawless as they created a legendary moment.

When two legendary actors Kajol and Madhuri Dixit come in one frame with the singing nightingale of India Asha Bhosle, magic is bound to happen. On August 27, Kajol, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, made an appearance on the sets of Dance Deewane with ‘Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri’ singer Asha Bhosle and striked a pose together for the shutterbugs. To mark the special moment, Kajol shared a photo of the trio on her official Instagram account in which the ladies look absolutely breathtaking.

In the photo, Kajol paired with a cream-coloured satin top with a black and cream coloured designer skirt while Madhuri is seen looking ever so graceful in a cream saree. However, the one that is stealing all the limelight is none other than legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who is wearing a classy white saree. Workwise, Kajol will be seen in upcoming film Helicopter Eela while Madhuri will be seen in upcoming films like Total Dhamaal and Kalank.

Aeeeeeeeeeeeeeee! Too kicked ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Aug 27, 2018 at 1:40am PDT

See other photos from the sets of Dance Deewane:

