She is undoubtedly one of the few actors who has beaten her age and is continuing to look as charming as she used to be at her early 20s. The only thing that has cropped about her personality in the past times is that she is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. If you still are trying to figure out about whom we are talking about then let us tell you all that she is none other than Kajol Devgn. She rules hearts of millennials and once was the national crush thanks to her bubbly personality and charming looks.

It has been decades since she made her debut in the Indian film industry, but nothing much has changed. She is still working in the film industry and was a part of some of the best flicks that recently hit the box office. Also, the actor recently made her debut on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. The actor keeps sharing some of the intimate moments with family and husband Ajay Devgn. Recently, the Helicopter Eela shared a new photo on her Instagram handle and believe us there would be nothing bad in calling her the ageless beauty. Before we say much, take a look at the post:

Donning a pastel coloured designer salwar suit, the actor looks an epitome of elegance. It has been less than an hour and the picture has already garnered over 82, 462 likes. Through the caption, we are getting the idea that the actor is all set to hit the festival season and with that look, she will definitely attract most of the limelight.

