In the month of November classic thriller Baazigar completed 25 years. The actor Kajol recently got an opportunity to get clicked with the directors Abbas and Mustan at an event. She has shared a glimpse on the social media today. Check out the photograph to refresh your memory as well.

This year on November 12, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baazigar celebrated the completion of 25 years. Today, Kajol took to her social media to share a photograph of her team Abbas and Mustan. The photograph is a memorable one for the Baazigar fans as the trio pose together for the cameras. In the caption, Kajol wrote that it was huge reconnect after so long. Baazigar team has completed 25 years.

Kajol looks beautiful in ace designer Manish Malhotra’s creation. She dons maroon floral saree with emerald necklace. She tied her hair in a ponytail and with dewy makeup, she looks gorgeous as ever. While the filmmakers Abbas Burmawalla and Mustan Burmawalla can be seen wearing his usuals white shirt and pants.

1990s blockbuster hit Baazigar is one of the classic movies of SRK and Kajol which gained popularity for its action, drama and thrill. The movie received a lot of several Filmfare accolades for various categories- Best Actor, Best Music Director, Best Screenplay.

One of the interesting facts of the film is that the film is a remake of 1991 Hollywood film ‘A Kiss Before Dying’. Not just that, initially the role of Kajol was offered to Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar, Arbaaz Khan, Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan were approached for SRK’s negative role. However, the actors were quite reluctant to accept a negative role and therefore they all rejected the offer.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More