Kajol Slammed For Refusing To Switch To Hindi While Speaking Marathi: Jisko Samajhna Hai Wo…

Kajol faced online backlash after snapping at a paparazzo who asked her to speak in Hindi during a Marathi interview. Her response—“Whoever wants to understand, will understand!”—sparked heated debate online, with critics accusing her of disrespecting the language that made her famous.

Kajol
Kajol

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 6, 2025 20:39:34 IST

Kajol, known for speaking her mind, has landed in the spotlight again—though not for a new movie this time. Instead, it’s her sharp response during an interview that’s caught everyone’s attention online.

What happened? She was chatting away in Marathi when a paparazzo piped up, asking her to say something in Hindi. Well, that rubbed her the wrong way. With a hint of irritation, she shot back, “Should I say it in Hindi now? Whoever wants to understand, will understand!”

That clip didn’t take long to explode across social media. In no time, folks were all over her—some calling her arrogant, others questioning why she works in Hindi films if she supposedly has such an issue with the language.

The comments came in hot. One person asked why she dubs her movies in Hindi if she doesn’t respect the language.

Another pointed out that Hindi cinema gave her the platform she has today, so what’s with the preference for just one language? There’s a lot of back-and-forth about whether she should stick to non-Hindi films if she feels so strongly.

On the professional side, Kajol was recently seen in “Sarzameen,” which also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is now out on OTT, in case you want to check it out.

Tags: kajollatest bollywood newsMarathi

