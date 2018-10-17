On October 16, the entire B-town was busy celebrating the 20 years of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Amid the starry glares, the actor who caught most of the eyes was none other than Kajol Devgn. Donning a black shimmery dress, the actor was looking sultry and glamorous.

On October 16, the entire B-town was busy celebrating the 20 years of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Director Karan Johar threw a grand bash on the occasion and celebrities, including Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan were present at the event to spread some glamour. Amid the starry glares, the actor who caught most of the eyes was none other than Kajol Devgn. Donning a black shimmery dress, the actor was looking sultry and glamorous.

Sharing her attire from the last night, the Helicopter Eela actor posted a small video on Instagram which has garnered over 603,058 likes in no time. Besides this, several other posts also surfaced on social media where the most loved trio of Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani caught all the attention of shutterbugs. The trio was looking adorable together that it brought back the memories of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Here’s take a look at some of the most watched posts on Instagram:

Besides Shah Rukh, Rani and Kajol, the entire cast of Kuch Kuch Hota was present during the grand party. Meanwhile, Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela recently hit the silver screens and Kajol’s performance as Eela, who is a protective mother was applauded by both audiences and critics.

