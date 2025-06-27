Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Kajol’s ‘Maa’ Movie Releases On Theatre, Makes Big Screen Comeback After 3 Years, Which OTT Secured Its Rights?

Kajol’s ‘Maa’ Movie Releases On Theatre, Makes Big Screen Comeback After 3 Years, Which OTT Secured Its Rights?

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, the film 'Maa' stars Kajol alongside Indraneil Sengupta and Ronit Roy. The film will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run, though the OTT release date remains unannounced.

Kajol makes a comeback after 3 years on big screen, with 'Maa'

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 13:09:23 IST

Kajol made a big comeback with a rare composition of Mythology and horror in her latest theatre movie- ‘Maa’ released on June 27, 2025.  Kajol made a comeback after 3 years gap, as her last movie was ‘Salaam Venky’ released in the year 2022. 

Backed by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, the film features a powerful ensemble cast including Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, and Jitin Gulati.

Audiences have given the film a positive response. The film explores the themes of faith and fear through a mythological lens and is set against a horror backdrop. Kajol’s lead performance has drawn praise, and the movie continues to attract footfall during its initial weekend run.

Which OTT Rights ‘Maa’? 

While Maa continues its theatrical run, the producers have locked Netflix as its official digital streaming platform. The film is expected to premiere on the OTT platform after a standard window of 45 to 60 days post-release.

However, the makers have not yet announced the official OTT release date. With growing interest among Kajol fans and horror enthusiasts, the Netflix debut is expected to draw significant viewership. This collaboration further strengthens the film’s reach beyond theatres, promising a second wave of audience engagement.

Ahead of the release, the makers organised a grand premiere event in Mumbai. The screening witnessed the presence of several Bollywood celebrities including Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, Rohit Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, Sonu Nigam, Renuka Shahane, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The event created buzz across media and social platforms, helping generate momentum for the film’s opening. With strong celebrity endorsements and critical curiosity, Maa entered cinemas with high anticipation.

Kajol Shares Her Spiritual Bond with Maa Kali

In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Kajol spoke about her deep-rooted faith in Maa Kali. “I don’t remember a time when I was not a believer. Of course, as you grow older, the belief becomes more of a conscious decision,” she said.

She added, “I have always, throughout my life, felt Her hand on my head… She’s my Ma.” Her connection with the deity aligns closely with the themes portrayed in Maa, offering personal insight into her role.

Must Read: Remembering ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ Singer RD Burman On His Birth Anniversary, Recalling When He Said, ‘I am jobless’

Tags: ajay devgnBollywoodkajolmaa
