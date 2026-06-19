Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Alleges Two Death Threats In 24 Hours; Says One Caller Claimed To Be Salman Khan Fan

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has taken a dramatic turn after producer Amit Jani claimed that he received two death threats within a span of 24 hours, including one from a caller who allegedly identified himself as a fan of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The allegations come at a sensitive time for the film, which is already at the centre of a legal dispute after Salman Khan approached the Delhi High Court seeking action against the project’s release and promotional material.

Jani has now appealed to law enforcement authorities in Rajasthan to take immediate action, claiming that the threats pose a serious risk to his safety.

What Did Amit Jani Allege About The Death Threats?

According to the producer, the first complaint had already been submitted to authorities when another threatening call arrived hours later. In a post shared on X, Jani claimed that the second threat was received almost immediately after the registration of the first case. He urged senior police officials and government authorities to intervene and identify the individuals responsible. The producer also shared details from a complaint letter in which he alleged that one of the callers threatened to kill him within three days.

According to Jani, the second call was received late at night, and the caller allegedly introduced himself as a fan of Salman Khan. He claimed the conversation had been recorded and submitted as part of his complaint. At the time of writing, law enforcement authorities have not publicly confirmed the identity of the callers or the motive behind the alleged threats.

Why Is Kala Hiran Already Controversial?

The death-threat claims have emerged against the backdrop of an ongoing legal battle involving Kala Hiran and Salman Khan. Earlier this month, the actor reportedly moved the Delhi High Court against the makers of the film, arguing that promotional material suggested a connection to his long-running blackbuck poaching case.

The petition sought an interim stay on the film’s release and requested the removal of posters and related publicity material. The legal action quickly attracted attention because the blackbuck case has remained one of the most closely followed legal matters involving Salman Khan for decades. The film’s title itself has generated discussion, as “Kala Hiran” translates to “blackbuck,” the protected antelope species at the centre of the case.

3 दिन में मारने की धमकी दे रहा है , 3 दिन में 3 लाख बार Home Minister Office Police Rajasthan CP Jodhpur से टैग करके डिमांड करो कि इस सलमान ख़ान की नाजायज़ औलाद को मुर्शिदाबाद पश्चिम बंगाल से उठाकर लाया जाए .. सलमान ख़ान के छपरी , धमकीबाज, क्रिमिनल फ़ैन इस तरह से हजारो धमकी दे… pic.twitter.com/CcpDjoDWyx — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 19, 2026

What Is The Film Actually About?

Responding to the controversy, Amit Jani has repeatedly denied that Kala Hiran is a biographical film about Salman Khan. According to the producer, the project focuses on the Bishnoi community’s long-standing commitment to wildlife conservation and environmental protection.

The Bishnoi community, primarily based in Rajasthan, is known for its deep reverence for animals and nature. The community’s protection of blackbucks has often been highlighted in discussions surrounding wildlife conservation in India. Jani has argued that the story is inspired by public-domain information and broader social themes rather than the life of any individual celebrity. He also questioned the timing of the legal challenge, noting that only the film’s poster had been released when the notice was issued and that no teaser or substantial footage had been made public.

Why Does The Blackbuck Case Continue To Draw Attention?

The renewed focus on Kala Hiran has inevitably revived public interest in the blackbuck poaching case, one of the most high-profile legal controversies involving a Bollywood actor. The case dates back to 1998, when Salman Khan was accused of hunting blackbucks during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan. Over the years, the matter has gone through multiple legal proceedings, appeals and court hearings, keeping it in the national spotlight.

The issue has also carried emotional significance because of the Bishnoi community’s cultural and spiritual connection with the species. As a result, any film, documentary or public discussion touching upon the subject often attracts widespread attention and debate.

What Happens Next For Kala Hiran?

Despite the legal challenges and the latest security concerns, the makers appear determined to move forward with the project. Directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and produced under Firefox Media Private Limited, Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has been described as a suspense-action drama inspired by real-life events and legal conflicts.

The teaser was scheduled to be unveiled shortly after the controversy escalated, making the coming weeks crucial for both the film’s release strategy and the ongoing legal proceedings. For now, however, the focus has shifted from the film itself to the producer’s claims of receiving repeated threats. Whether investigators establish a link between the threats and the controversy remains to be seen, but the developments have ensured that Kala Hiran remains firmly in the headlines.

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