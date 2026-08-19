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Home > Entertainment News > Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Moves Supreme Court Against Salman Khan’s Personality Rights Plea

Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Moves Supreme Court Against Salman Khan’s Personality Rights Plea

The producer of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s direction to remove the film’s teaser and promotional material allegedly linked to Salman Khan and his 1998 blackbuck case.

Kala Hiran -Salman Khan (Photo:X)
Kala Hiran -Salman Khan (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 21:19 IST

The legal battle surrounding Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has now moved to the Supreme Court. Producer Amit Jani of Jani FireFox Films has challenged the Delhi High Court’s interim order directing the removal of the film’s teaser and other promotional material. The move comes weeks after Salman Khan approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that the film and its publicity campaign violated his personality rights and could damage his reputation. The High Court subsequently ordered the disputed links to be taken down.

In his Supreme Court appeal, Jani has argued that the High Court’s order effectively restricts creative expression. According to the plea, the court did not identify a specific actionable use through which the filmmakers allegedly appropriated or commercially exploited Khan’s persona. The producer has also argued that allowing personality rights to become a means of restricting films about matters in the public domain could have wider implications for independent filmmaking, journalism and artistic expression.

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Why Is Salman Khan Opposing Kala Hiran?

The controversy began after the makers released promotional material for Kala Hiran. Salman alleged that the fictional protagonist, named Ayan Khan, was unmistakably modelled on him and that the teaser contained several references to his career and legal history. The actor’s plea pointed to references to films such as Dabangg and Sikandar, along with elements connected to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Reports also noted that the promotional material featured a lookalike bearing Khan’s distinctive blue bracelet.

The Delhi High Court, while ordering the takedown, emphasised the importance of protecting an individual’s reputation. The court also expressed concern over the depiction of events connected to a matter that remains sub judice.

Kala Hiran Legal Battle Moves To Supreme Court

The case now raises a larger question over the balance between celebrity personality rights and freedom of artistic expression. While Salman Khan maintains that the film unfairly exploits his identity, the makers contend that creative work concerning matters of public interest should not be suppressed through personality-rights claims.

The Supreme Court’s response could therefore have implications beyond Kala Hiran, particularly for films that dramatise real personalities, controversies or ongoing legal disputes.

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