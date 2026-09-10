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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Kala Hiran’ Row: Delhi High Court Seeks Producer Amit Jani’s Response on Salman Khan’s Plea to Ban Movie

‘Kala Hiran’ Row: Delhi High Court Seeks Producer Amit Jani’s Response on Salman Khan’s Plea to Ban Movie

During the hearing, the producer’s counsel informed the court that the film has not yet been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is not ready for release.

While Salman Khan's Counsel argued that releasing the movie on OTT does not require any certificate. The court ordered the argument to be recorded. (Pic: ANI)
While Salman Khan's Counsel argued that releasing the movie on OTT does not require any certificate. The court ordered the argument to be recorded. (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 13:46 IST

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from producer Amit Jani on actor Salman Khan’s plea seeking a ban on the proposed film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.

Justice Jyoti Singh directed Jani to file his response within two weeks. Khan has approached the court seeking a restraint on the film, raising objections to its content and proposed release.

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During the hearing, the producer’s counsel informed the court that the film has not yet been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is not ready for release.

‘No certification needed for OTT release’

Justice Jyoti observed after hearing the argument, ” Counsel appears for Defendant no. 1 and on instructions states that the impugned movie at this stage is not in a releasable state as its content is yet to be certified by Censor board. Statement is taken on record. Reply be filed in two weeks, rejoinder before the next date. List on September 30″.

While Salman Khan’s Counsel argued that releasing the movie on OTT does not require any certificate. The court ordered the argument to be recorded.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on September 30, when the court is expected to consider the producer’s response to Khan’s plea.

Why controversy over the film

‘Kala Hiran’ is reportedly inspired by the 1998 blackbuck hunting case involving Salman Khan. However, film’s producer Amit Jani, who is known for making controversial films, has repeatedly refuted allegations that the film is based on the Salman Khan’s blackbuck hunting incident. Jani argues that the film focuses on the Bishnoi community and its connection with wildlife conservation.

What Salman’s counsel told court

Appearing for Salman Khan, senior advocate Ravi Prakash claimed the maker of the film are themselves claiming the film would be released in September and if so, the movie would create immense reputational damage to his client. It was then the court asked Jani’s counsel about the release date of the movie to which he told the court that he has no instructions about the same.

The court then asked the Jani’s counsel to get the instructions and come back on Monday with the information on release date. Until then, the movie won’t be released, the court ordered.

 

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‘Kala Hiran’ Row: Delhi High Court Seeks Producer Amit Jani’s Response on Salman Khan’s Plea to Ban Movie
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‘Kala Hiran’ Row: Delhi High Court Seeks Producer Amit Jani’s Response on Salman Khan’s Plea to Ban Movie
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