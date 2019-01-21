Kalakar Awards 2019 held in Kolkata on January 20, 2019, graced the presence of all television stars. While all of them looked stunning, some of them got the opportunity to pose with the trophies. Erica Fernandes, Shivangi Joshi, Anshi Singh and Nakuul Mehta were among the actors who were awarded some of the glorious titles and trophies. Details inside!

Television industry starts the year on a good note every time. Rewarding and awarding people for their hard-work motivates them for the whole year. Well, this is what happened recently when the Kalakar awards 2019 gave actors and actresses awards for their performances. Held in Kolkata, the event experience the actors in their most adorable looks. Nakuul Mehta, Shivangi Joshi and Erica Fernandes bagged titles and awards in the function.

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Erica Fernandes was rewarded with the title of Most Popular Actress, Shivangi Joshi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai won the Best Actress award. Ishqbaaz’s Nakuul Mehta took away the Best Actor award and Kasautti Zindagii Kay grabbed the award for the Best Serial. Not just this, Yeh Un Dinon KiBaat Hai actress Ashi Singh bagged the award for Best Female Debut. Although the award function has not gone live until now, there are photos from the event that are surfacing on the internet. Fans are delighted over the win of their favourite actors and can’t stop sharing it on the pages. Take a look at the photos!

All the television divas graced the red carpet of the show, some of them looked absolutely stunning. While Erica Fernandes donned a red printed outfit, Shivangi Joshi was spotted wearing a lehenga for the grand event. The award function took place on January 20, 2019.

